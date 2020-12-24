NA deputies honoured for contributions to legislative operations
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan presents the Labour Orders to individuals who have made important contributions to improving the quality and efficiency of the NA’s operations (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony held on December 24 by the NA Standing Committee to honour individuals who have made important contributions to improving the quality and efficiency of the NA’s operations.
At the ceremony, the top legislator presented the first class Labour Order from the State to Standing NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau, Chairman of the NA’s Finance-Budget Committee Nguyen Duc Hai, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Phan Xuan Dung, and head of the NA’s Committee for Deputy Affairs Tran Van Tuy.
The second-class and third-class Labour Orders were awarded to outstanding officials from the NA’s bodies and the Ministry of Education and Training.
NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty presented certificates of merit from the Prime Minister to nine full-time NA deputies.
On behalf of the honoured, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau said that this is a noble reward from the Party and State in recognition of the efforts and dedication of NA deputies in performing their duties./.