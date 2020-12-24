Politics Vietnamese, Chinese coast guards conduct joint patrol in Tonkin Gulf Vietnamese and Chinese coast guards on December 22-23 successfully conducted a joint patrol in the Gulf of Tonkin, contributing to building the waters of peace, stability and mutual beneficial cooperation.

Politics 76th founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in Venezuela The Vietnamese Embassy and Defence Attaché Office in Venezuela have laid wreaths at the Ho Chi Minh monument in Caracas’ Simon Bolivar avenue to mark the 76th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 – 2020).

Politics Infographic Personnel preparations for 13th National Party Congress The personnel preparations for the 13th national party congress have been carried out carefully through 12th-tenure Party Central Committee's sessions.

Politics Level-2 Field Hospital No 3 begins last training stage Staff members of the Level-2 Field Hospital No.3 began the last training phase on December 23 in Ho Chi Minh City before leaving for South Sudan to join the international peacekeeping force there.