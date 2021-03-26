NA deputies mull over working reports on March 26
Legislators gather at a plenary session on March 26 to scrutinise a draft working report of the 14th National Assembly, along with working reports of the Standing Committee, the Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees of the legislature.
The session is broadcast live by Radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and the NA’s television channel.
Over the past five years, under the leadership of the Party and the supervision of voters, the NA has represented the great national unity bloc, raised the sense of responsibility and acted for the interests of people and the nation.
The legislature has proven its role as the highest organ of State power and the highest representative body of the people.
Decisions and policies made by the NA have created significant changes to the socio-economic life, national defence and security, and external affairs, contributing to accelerating the reform process as well as national construction and defence.
During the 14th tenure, the NA has worked to improve the legislative work, creating a synchronous foundation for the country’s rapid, sustainable development, national independence, sovereignty and security, and international integration in peace, friendship and equal cooperation.
It has also stepped up supervision, focusing on issues of public concern, and made major decisions for the country, which have greatly impacted the socio-economic life and the development of mountainous and ethnic-inhabited areas.
The NA’s external work has played a significant part in the success of external affairs of the Party and the State, contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for national construction, defence and development, and improving Vietnam’s position in the international area./.