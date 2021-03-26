Politics Level-2 field hospital No. 3 heads off to South Sudan Setting aside any worries or concerns, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 30 officers and soldiers of the Level-2 field hospital No 3 left for a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan on March 24.

Politics Government shows solid performance in five years: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 25 to summarise the Government operations in the 2016-2021 tenure.

Politics Citizen protection prioritised in Vietnam’s external policy: Spokesperson Citizen protection is a priority in Vietnam's external policy in particular as well as in the policies of the country’s Party and State in general, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Vietnam demands China end violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty in East Sea China must end its violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said in response to a reporter’s question about Vietnam’s position regarding Chinese ships operating at the Bai Ba Dau (Whitsun Reef) in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.