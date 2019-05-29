At the session on May 29 (Source: VNA)

– During the ongoing seventh session of the 14th National Assembly (NA), deputies on May 29 discussed the draft amended Labour Law which has been attracting public concern in recent times.According to a statement, the Government proposed to increase the retirement age to 62 for men and 60 for women with a specific roadmap.The Government has stipulated this content in the draft law in line with the two plans to submit to the National Assembly for consideration and opinions.At the same time, the draft law also stipulates that the right to retire earlier is no more than five years for workers with reduced working capacity; those doing particularly heavy, toxic, or dangerous jobs; and some special occupations. The right to retire later by five years is for labourers with high technical qualifications, those working as managers, and some special cases.Speaking at an official verification meeting of the law, head of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Ngo Duy Hieu said the increase in retirement age must pay attention to issues related to subjects, sectors, and levels of increase.Permanent member of the NA Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents, and Children Ta Van Ha proposed that the Government consider the retirement age for a number of specific professions such as teachers, dancers, and circus performers.The verification report of the NA Committee for Social Affairs also raises a series of issues that require agencies to submit to the law to continue analysing and clarifying relevant contents.Accordingly, the drafting agency is required to more accurately analyse the relevance of proposing the 62-year-old retirement age for men, and 60 years for women, in the factors of retirement age compared to life expectancy and healthy life; the relationship between increasing retirement age and social insurance; and other influencing factors.The NA Committee for Social Affairs also said that the Government needs to gather a wide range of opinions, especially from those who are affected by the law, to choose the optimal plan; review and include jobs and professions with big differences between working age and retirement age; and supplement the draft of the list of the jobs in which workers can retire at the age lower or higher than five years. –VNA