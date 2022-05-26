Politics Congratulations to new leaders of Philippines President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 25 sent their letters of congratulations to Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos who was proclaimed the next President of the Philippines.

Politics Vietnamese, Cuban Party officials hold talks Senior Party officials of Vietnam and Cuba have agreed that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, regular meetings and exchanges between the two Parties and countries vividly demonstrate their special friendship.

Politics Vietnam calls on Asia to maintain peaceful, stable environment for prosperity Asia needs to play a greater role in maintaining and fostering a peaceful and stable environment conducive to development and prosperity in the region and beyond, on the shared basis of cooperation, understanding, trust and responsibility, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

Politics Incumbent, former officials of Da Nang, Quang Binh disciplined Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on May 26 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures on an official of Da Nang city and a former official of Quang Binh province.