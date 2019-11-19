NA discuss draft law on PPP investment on November 19
The National Assembly discussed the draft law on investment in the form of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the morning of November 19, the 22nd working day of the NA’s 8th session.
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
At the end of the discussion, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung gave explanations on issues raised by NA deputies.
NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said the law compiling board will study the opinions of the NA deputies and further refine the draft to submit to the NA’s 9th session.
In the afternoon, the NA listened to proposals and related reports on the draft law on mediation and dialogue at court, and the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the law on judicial examination.
Later the NA deputies discussed in groups the two draft laws.
On November 20, the NA is scheduled to vote on the revised Labour Code, and give opinions on the draft revised laws on investment and enterprises./.
