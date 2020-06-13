NA discusses socio-economic matters
The National Assembly began discussing the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget performance in 2019 and early 2020 on June 13.
Deputy from Hanoi Nguyen Quoc Hung speaks at a session. (Photo: VNA)
Also on the day, NA deputies are scheduled to approve the State budget balance in 2018.
The sitting will be broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television and the NA’s channel.
Cabinet members will explain issues raised by NA deputies at the end of the session.
Lawmakers will continue the importance discussion on June 15./.