Politics NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 12 with personnel of the National Election Council (NEC) among the issues high on the agenda.

Politics Legislators discuss development programme for ethnic minorities Legislators gave opinions on June 12 on the draft socio-economic development programme for ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period, identifying the need to initially allocate funding to priorities.

Politics Leaders offer greetings to UK on National Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 12 sent his message of congratulations to Queen Elisabeth II on the occasion of the National Day of the UK.

Politics NA passes resolution on National Election Council personnel The National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution on the morning of June 12 ratifying the Vice Chairpersons and members of the National Election Council, with 92.96 percent of the deputies voting in favour.