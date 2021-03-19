Politics Vietnam congratulates Lao Party on 66th founding anniversary Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on March 19 headed a delegation to the headquarters of the Commission for External Relations of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, on the occasion of the 66th founding anniversary of the Lao Party (March 22).

Politics Le Hoai Trung appointed as head of Party’s Commission for External Relations Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung has been appointed as head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations.

World Vietnam calls for early establishment of new government in Lebanon Vietnam called upon sides involved to soon reach agreement for the establishment of a new government in Lebanon at an UN Security Council briefing held on March 18 regarding Lebanon situation and the implementation of the UNSC’s Resolution 1701.

Politics Hanoi leader welcomes US, RoK ambassadors Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh on March 19 received US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink.