– The National Assembly (NA) deputies debated a number of bills, including a draft law on preventing and combating the harmful effects of alcohol and beer, on November 9 during their ongoing sixth session.The deputies listened to a report on the bill delivered by Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien and a verification report by Chairman of the NA’s Social Affairs Committee Nguyen Thuy Anh.After listening to a report on the adjustments of the draft Cultivation Law, the deputies gave their opinions, mostly agreeing with the contents of the law.They also gave ideas on a number of issues, including the experiment of plants and fertilizers, the tracing of origin of products in plant varieties market, and the policies on cultivation as well as prohibited activities in cultivation.After the discussion, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong clarified a number of matters drawing concerns from the deputies.In the afternoon, the legislators listened to a resolution on the 2019 State budget projection and approved it with 86.19 percent of “yes” votes.Also on November 9, the deputies listened to a report by member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA’s Economic Affairs Committee Vu Hong Thanh on a draft law on amendments and supplements to laws related to planning before debating the bill.Eleven deputies raised their opinions on the bill, concentrating on the authority of approving construction tasks and planning, the relations between different kinds of construction planning, the principles of making planning of land use, among others.The majorities of the legislators agreed with the name of the bill as “law on amendments and supplements on some articles of 37 laws related to planning”.On behalf of the drafting committee of the bill, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung clarified a number of issues raised by the deputies.On November 12, the NA deputies are expected to vote to approve a resolution on the adjustments of the medium-term public investment plan for the 2016-2020 period. They will debate in groups the draft law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on Public Investment.In the afternoon, they are to vote to pass a resolution ratifying the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and relevant documents.They will also discuss in group the draft revised Law on Enforcement of Criminal Judgments and a draft law on preventing and combating the harmful effects of alcohol and beer.-VNA