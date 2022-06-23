Na Khuong water wheels – unique cultural feature of north-western region
Giant water wheels in Na Khuong village, Tam Duong district in Lai Chau province, some 30 kilometres southeast of Lai Chau city, operate around the clock delivering fresh water to lush paddy fields by the Nam Mu River. Built by skilful hands of local Thai ethnic minority people, the wheels create a unique tourist attraction in the pristine mountains and forests of the north-western region.
A suspension bridge leading to Na Khuong village. (Photo: VNA)
The water wheels are made from simple and natural materials like bamboo, timber, and rattan, and built by the dexterous hands of people from the Thai ethnic minority group in the village. (Photo: VNA)
The charm of the water wheels creates an impressive sight for visitors. (Photo: VNA)
The giant water wheels operate around the clock, providing rice paddies with water. (Photo: VNA)
The wheels have been associated with people’s lives for generations. (Photo: VNA)