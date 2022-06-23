Na Khuong water wheels – unique cultural feature of north-western region

Giant water wheels in Na Khuong village, Tam Duong district in Lai Chau province, some 30 kilometres southeast of Lai Chau city, operate around the clock delivering fresh water to lush paddy fields by the Nam Mu River. Built by skilful hands of local Thai ethnic minority people, the wheels create a unique tourist attraction in the pristine mountains and forests of the north-western region.