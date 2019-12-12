NA leader affirms support for defence-security ties with Mexico
National Assembly Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty has affirmed that the Vietnamese legislature will support cooperation with Mexico in national defence and security.
National Assembly Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty (Photo: VNA)
During a reception in Hanoi on December 12 for Mexican Ambassador to Vietnam Sara Valdes Bolano, Ty said Vietnam always treasures its cooperative ties with Mexico and highly valued its role on the international arena.
He expressed his delight at the recent establishment of the Mexico – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, saying that it is a bridge for ties between the two legislatures.
The Vietnamese NA always supports the development of all-around cooperation with the Mexican Chamber of Deputies by refining legal documents and creating a favourable legal framework for economic and trade ties between the two countries.
As both nations are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), he suggested Vietnam and Mexico tap such advantages to boost economic and trade links.
The NA Vice Chairman wished that Vietnam and Mexico would further lift bilateral ties to a new height as the year 2020 marks the 45th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
For her part, the ambassador committed to make greater efforts to strengthen the relationship between the two nations./.
