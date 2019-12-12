Politics Deputy PM Minh to attend 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh will attend the 14th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) slated for December 15-16 in Madrid, Spain.

Politics Prime Minister hosts Cuban Minister of Justice The Vietnamese Government always supports the cooperation activities between Vietnam and Cuba’s justice ministries, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Cuban Minister of Justice Oscar Manuel Silveira Martínez at a reception in Hanoi on December 12.

Politics Justice ministries of Vietnam, Cuba foster partnership Minister of Justice of Cuba Oscar Manuel Silvera Martinez is paying a working visit to Vietnam from December 11-14 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Le Thanh Long.

Politics Founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked overseas The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on December 11 hosted a ceremony to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (1944 – 2019) and the 30th year of the All-People Defence Festival.