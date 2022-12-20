NA leader asks for prompt implementation of resolution on supervision of legal documents
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 20 chaired a conference on the implementation of a resolution guiding the implementation of supervision over legal normative documents by the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and NA committees.
An overview of the event (Photo: VNA)
According to NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, along with achievements, the supervision of legal normative documents has seen many shortcomings, resulting in a slow issuance of documents guiding the implementation of laws and ordinances.
He cited the supervision results in 2022 showing that 21% of total necessary guidance documents have yet to be issued or been issued behind schedule, which Cuong said is the consequence of ineffective supervision activities.
NA Chairman Hue underlined the need to popularise the resolution to ensure unity in awareness and actions among all relevant agencies and localities in the work.
He emphasised the important role of supervision agencies in discovering problems and overlapping in the legal system as well as regulations that are no longer suitable to the reality for timely adjustments.
He said that along with regular supervision, it is necessary to organise thematic supervision activities. The subjects for supervision should not be limited to legal documents but expanded to the responsibilities of implementation agencies and the realisation of conclusions and requests in the field.
Along with popularising the resolution, it is necessary to build a plan to implement it and include it into the annual supervision programme, he said.
He also stressed the necessity of coordination among supervision methods and among sectors in building a database shared by relevant agencies
The NA leader expressed hope that the resolution will result in a positive change in the supervision over legal documents, thus contributing to promoting the country's fast and sustainable development and preventing negative phenomena during law implementation.
He requested the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and NA committees and agencies to design their own supervision plans and programmes and report on their outcomes./.