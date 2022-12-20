Politics HCM City, RoK’s Busan city look forward to stronger ties Ho Chi Minh City is ready to work with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Busan city to hold cultural, art and sport exchanges, contributing to raising mutual understanding and cooperation between people from the two cities, said Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City celebrates 30th anniversary of Vietnam - RoK diplomatic ties The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on December 20 to mark the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam - Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic relations.

Politics Party leader attends national military-political conference 2022 Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, on December 20 attended the national military-political conference in 2022 which reviewed the military and defence work in the year and sketched out orientations for implementing tasks in 2023.