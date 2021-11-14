Politics Vietnamese representative re-elected to International Law Commission Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao was re-elected to the International Law Commission (ILC) for the 2023-2027 tenure on November 12 with 145 out of 191 votes, ranking fourth among 11 candidates from Asia-Pacific.

Politics Vietnam, India convene 11th political consultation, eighth strategic dialogue Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung and Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Riva Ganguly Das co-chaired the 11th political consultation and the eighth strategic dialogue between the two foreign ministries via videoconference on November 12.

Politics National Assembly adopts resolution on central budget allocation plan for 2022 The 15th National Assembly (NA), on November 13, approved a resolution on the central budget allocation plan for 2022 as part of its ongoing second sitting, with 473 out of 475 legislators voting yes.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister: Vietnam’s initiatives reflected in APEC’s documents Vietnam’s initiatives and suggestions have been reflected in APEC’s documents, showing the country’s responsible, active and proactive contributions to building and consolidating solidarity in APEC for a peaceful and stable Asia-Pacific region, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang.