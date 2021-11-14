NA leader attends great unity festival in Hanoi’s Quan Thanh ward
Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 13 joined the National Great Unity Festival at the residential area No.6 in Quan Thanh ward of Hanoi's Ba Dinh district.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents gifts to some local families with outstanding contributions to the development of the community in the area. (Photo: VNA)
At the event, the top legislator listened to the local authorities’ reports on the outcomes of new-style rural area and civilised urban area building and the ward Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee's performance in implementing support policies for COVID-19-hit people and promote solidarity and democracy among local residents.
On the occasion, NA Chairman Hue and Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man presented gifts to the ward VFF Committee, War Veterans’ Association and some local families with outstanding contributions to the development of the community in the area. Meanwhile, Minister of Public Security To Lam also presented 10 wheelchairs, two computers and medical equipment to Quan Thanh ward.
Addressing the event, NA Standing Vice Chairman Man noted that National Great Unity Festival is an annual event held across the country to mark the traditional day of the VFF (November 18).
He extended congratulations and best wishes to local residents.
Man underlined that despite difficulties due to COVID-19, with the joint efforts of the Government and people, positive results were seen in the socio-economic situation in the past 10 months, including credit growth of 7.67 percent, State budget collection reaching nearly 90 percent of the estimate, and total import-export revenue hitting 539 billion USD, up 22.5 percent year on year.
At the same time, social welfare, security and defence were ensured, corruption combat was strengthened and external relations were expanded, he said.
Man lauded Quan Thanh ward’s performance in all fields with improved locals’ living conditions and increasing trust in the Party and State.
Amid the difficulties brought about by COVID-19, which has resulted in a drop of 15.7 percent in the number of newly-established firms and 96.7 percent in the number of foreign visitors, Man expressed his hope that the VFF Committees at all levels in Hanoi will continue to effectively implement the Resolutions of the Party and the Politburo’s Directive No. 05 on strengthening the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle.
He stressed the need for Hanoi and localities across the capital city to build plans and roadmaps to safely and effectively adapt to COVID-19 in line with speeding up socio-economic recovery, while strengthening social consensus to overcome all difficulties and challenges to make the city more civilised and modern./.