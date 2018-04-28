Art performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh, (VNA) – A grand ceremony heralded the National Tourism Year 2018 and the Carnaval Ha Long programme in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on April 28, with the presence of several Party, National Assembly and Government leaders.

Chairman of Quang Ninh People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Long said the province is honoured to be chosen to host the National Tourism Year 2018. He said 100 events will be held throughout the year, with more than 50 in Quang Ninh alone, promising that the activities will bring impressive and interesting experience for visitors.



Declaring the start of the 2018 National Tourism Year and the Ha Long Carnival 2018, Long said the province aims to become a high-class tourism centre of the region and the world.



Last year, Quang Ninh welcomed more than 10 million tourists, 4 million of who came from other countries. The province aims to attract over 12 million visitors this year, including 5 million foreigners.

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stressed the role of tourism in Quang Ninh’s socio-economic development.

Noting that the Politburo had issued Resoluton 08-NQ/TW on turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector, Ngan said to realize the goals set by resolution, the National Tourism Year has been organized annually. This is an important event to promote unique tourism products of the country in general and the host locality in particular.

She hailed Quang Ninh for the careful and responsible preparations for the National Tourism Year 2018, and expressed her hope that the province will be able to achieve new and sustainable development in tourism.

The Carnaval Ha Long 2018 – a banquet of music, light and art, is the first event of the 2018 National Tourism Year – Quang Ninh.



After the opening night, a series of festivals will be held in 14 localities of Quang Ninh.-VNA