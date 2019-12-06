Hoa Binh (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the opening of the Culture and Tourism Week of the northern Hoa Binh province on December 6 evening.



The opening ceremony was live broadcast nationwide on VTV2 channel.



Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Khanh said the week is an important cultural event to introduce the land, culture and people of Hoa Binh as well as popularise its tourism potential to visitors.



Tourists at home and abroad will also have a chance to learn more about tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the province, enjoy local specialties and outstanding tourist products.



Lying in the gateway of the northwest, Hoa Binh mountainous province is also a cradle of culture of ancient Vietnamese people with folk music and festivals of ethnic groups such as Muong, Kinh, Dao, Thai, Tay and Mong.



In the afternoon the same day, NA Chairwoman Ngan visited and held a working session with authorities of Tay Phong commune in Cao Phong district and presented gifts to local poor households./.

