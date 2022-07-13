NA leader attends opening of Phu Tho People’s Council’s fourth session
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the opening of the fourth session of the People’s Council of Phu Tho province on July 13, lauding the efforts of the northern midland locality in all fields, especially COVID-19 control and socio-economic recovery and development.
An overview of the session (Photo: VNA)Phu Tho (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the opening of the fourth session of the People’s Council of Phu Tho province on July 13, lauding the efforts of the northern midland locality in all fields, especially COVID-19 control and socio-economic recovery and development.
He noted that Phu Tho has enjoyed good gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth at 6.28 percent in 2021 and 7.8 percent in 2022, higher than the country’s average.
The province also showed strong performance in State budget collection and public investment capital disbursement, he said, adding that good progress has been made in other areas of culture, education, health care, sports and social welfare.
In order to promote the province’s strengths and development potential, NA Chairman Hue asked Phu Tho to focus on a number of major measures, including promoting its role as the centre of regional connectivity, completing mechanisms for foreign direct investment attraction, renovating leadership, and implementing resolutions of the Party as well as laws and resolutions adopted by the NA.
NA Chairman Hue (front, second, right) meets delegates at the session (Photo: VNA)The People’s Councils at all level of Phu Tho should actively propose policies to realise major orientations, especially the Politburo’s resolution on orientations to boost socio-economic development, ensure defence and security in northern mountainous region to 2030 with a vision to 2045, and a NA’s resolution approving the master plan for socio-economic development in mountainous and ethnic minority-inhabited in the 2021-2030 period.
It is necessary for Phu Tho to issue a provincial planning for the 2021-2030 period to define socio-economic visions and spaces, he said, stressing the need for the province to pay greater attention to protecting and promoting cultural heritage, including Xoan singing and the worshipping of Hung Kings, which have been recognised by the UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage of the humanity.
The top legislator held that the plan to turn Viet Tri into a festival city is highly feasible and will be implemented soon with the combination of State budget and social resources.
He asked the People’s Councils at all levels of the province to renovate their operations to improve efficiency and win people’s stronger confidence, while enhancing the quality of supervision activities, fostering coordination with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and NA deputies to strengthen social monitoring and criticism, and showing more active engagement in NA supervision programme.
At the same time, the provincial People’s Council should concentrate on building personnel planning for the 2026-2031 period in line with Party regulations and guidance, and focus on enhancing the capacity and quality of officials for next tenures as well as for the NA and NA agencies./.