Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (standing) has a working session with Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has hailed the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai for its good socio-economic performance in 2018, particularly a growth rate of 8 percent, during a working session with the province’s senior officials on March 19.The NA leader noted that the province’s per capita Gross Regional Domestic Product in 2018 came to 45.36 million VND, higher than the figures of other ocalities in the region, and the household poverty rate dropped to 10.04 percent.She also recognised Gia Lai’s efforts in building new rural areas, with 60 out of the total 184 communes having earned the new-style rural area title.Ngan basically approved the key tasks that Gia Lai had set for itself in the time ahead, and urged the province to build on what it had achieved to further reduce the poverty rate among ethnic minority people and build more new-style rural areas.She suggested the province to strive to attract investment for essential transport infrastructure, thus improving its connectivity with other localities.The NA leader recommended Gia Lai to call for investment in farm produce processing and restructure its agricultural structure towards products of higher value based on the local potential in terms of land and climate, such as fruits for export, and medicinal herbs.Mentioning Gia Lai’s role in the overall tourism development plan for the Central Highlands region to 2020, Chairwoman Ngan advised the province to pay attention to developing transport links with Kon Tum province and the coastal province of Binh Dinh via National Road 19.On the occasion, she noted the province’s proposals that the Government consider building a highway connected with National Road 19 and investing in an irrigation work in Kbang district, which is the only district in Gia Lai selected as the model for new-style rural area building during 2011-2020.The same day, the NA Chairwoman attended a conference of village patriarchs from Central Highlands province, which was held to review 10 years implementing a letter of Central Highlands village patriarchs, which expressed the resolve to work for the comprehensive development of the Central Highlands and contribute to national construction and defence. The letter was issued at a conference in March 2009 to honour outstanding village patriarchs in the Central Highlands.-VNA