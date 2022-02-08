Business Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange striving to meet international standards The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE), as the nucleus of the Vietnamese stock market, should strive to meet international standards, Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said at a gong-beating ceremony to start the first trading session of the exchange following the Lunar New Year holiday on February 8.

Business Over 96 percent of workers return to work after Tet in Dong Nai As of February 8, the southern province of Dong Nai has seen most of the businesses resuming their operation and over 96 percent of workers getting back to work after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday – the longest festival in Vietnam, reported the provincial Labour Confederation.

Business Binh Duong: 81 percent of companies resume operation after Tet Around 81 percent of businesses in the southern province of Binh Duong have resumed their operation after the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, with the average number of employees back to work reaching 72 percent.

Business Tourism companies recover thanks to restructuring In the past two years, the impact of COVID-19 has hit listed tourism companies’ activities hard, leading to persistent losses and some stocks being given a warning status, and even risk being delisted. However as many businesses turn to restructuring operations, their results have become more positive.