NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) welcomes Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla (Photo: VNA)

Discussing a number of international and regional issues of shared concern, the two legislative leaders agreed on the significance of maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, development and respect to international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982 with regard to the East Sea.Over the Ukrainian situation, they underscored the importance of respecting international law, and voiced the hope that all relevant parties promote dialogue, negotiations on the foundation of respect for the legitimate interest of all sides in line with international law, ensuring the safety of civilians and settling humanitarian matters.The Vietnamese top legislator proposed that India support Vietnam's bid to run for seats in the UN Human Rights Council (2023-2025 tenure), the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (2023-2028 tenure), and the Legal and Technical Commission (2023-2027 tenure).Regarding parliamentarian cooperation, the two leaders concurred to continue strengthening meetings and exchanges between friendship parliamentarians’ groups as well as collaboration among functional committees of the two parliaments, while sharing experience in law building, election inspections and supervision, and promoting coordination at regional and international forums, including the IPU and APPF. They pledged to promote international cooperation to cope with COVID-19, speed up economic recovery and develop green and sustainable development and innovation.Chairman Hue said Vietnam is interested in building and completing institution for digital transformation and the shaping of global order basing on international law and respect for the right to self-determination and sovereignty of states.He suggested that the two parliaments work to speed up the implementation of signed agreements and treaties and coordinate to organise activities marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2022.He noted that after his visit to India, he had asked the Government to work with India to promptly implement the agreements reached during the visit. One of the results is that an Indian firm has chosen Hai Duong province of Vietnam to develop a pharmaceutical park project worth about 12 billion USD.Hue took the occasion to invite Vice President and and Chairman of the Upper House of India Venkaial Naidu to visit Vietnam./.