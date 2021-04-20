Hanoi, (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a working session with NA Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs on April 20, during which he lauded the contribution of the committee to the overall success of the 14th NA tenure.



The top legislator noted that in the 14th tenure, the NA issued a number of breakthrough policies regarding ethnic minority and mountainous areas, one of which was a resolution approving a master plan on socio-economic development for ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas in the 2021-2030 period.





He asked the committee to design a project to renovate itself for stronger performance.



Besides, he stressed the need for the committee to review its working plan until the end of the NA’s 14th tenure as well as for 2021 and the next five years.



In supervision work, he said that the committee should define focuses to concentrate on, while giving advice to the NA on supervision issues in the next tenure.



Regarding external relations, the NA leader expressed hope that the committee will foster with parliament agencies of neighbouring countries and ASEAN member countries as well as some important partners of Vietnam and international organisations./.



