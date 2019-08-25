National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Thailand on August 25. (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Thailand on August 25.Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang reported to the NA leader on the work of the embassy in the recent past and highlighted that the Thai royal family, governments and parliaments always attach great importance to strengthening relations with Vietnam.Representing the Vietnamese community in Thailand, Nguyen Ngoc Anh said it has established 25 associations in various localities of the host country. They are serving as a friendship bridge between the two peoples, he added.On behalf of the Party and State leaders, Ngan spoke highly of the contributions by the embassy staff and the Vietnamese community in Thailand. She also briefed them on Vietnam’s socio-economic situation over the recent past and stressed that the Party, State and National Assembly always give great attention, support and facilitation for the Vietnamese representative offices in foreign countries.The leader also asked the embassy staff and members of the community to continue their work so as to nurture the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership for further development, and to contribute to the national construction.She also stressed that the embassy needs to help the Vietnamese associations in Thailand to function in line with the local laws so that they and the community become a real important bridge which helps strengthen the bilateral relations.-VNS