NA Chairwoman presents gifts to exemplary individuals. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 6 met with outstanding individuals in the “For national security” emulation movement and the “All people protect national security” campaign launched by the Ministry of Public Security.
The event was held ahead of the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2) and the 75th anniversary of the Day of Vietnam People’s Public Security (August 19).
NA Chairwoman Ngan said emulation movements among public security forces spread widely during 2015-2020 with practical activities introduced.
She lauded the ministry for actively responding to national patriotic movements launched by the Prime Minister as well as joining charity and social work.
In the fight against COVID-19, public security forces were on 24-hour standby to closely control the movement of people and traffic, helping contain the spread of the epidemic, and promptly discover and punish those who published distorted information on the pandemic that triggered public concern, she said.
They were also hailed for taking the lead in streamlining the ministry’s apparatus in an effective and efficient manner in combination with strengthening the building of the Party and its contingent of officials at all levels, in line with Resolutions of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo.
At the “For national public security” emulation congress, 48 individuals and collectives were honoured as heroes of the people’s armed forces and national emulation soldiers, while 222 others received certificates of merit.
On the occasion, the NA leader asked the armed forces to continue improving their efficiency, foil plots by hostile forces, stay ready to effectively cope with non-traditional security threats, curb crime and legal violations, and step up the “All people protect national security” movement in combination with emulation movements and campaigns in the sector.
She highlighted the importance of raising a sense of responsibility among Party units in emulation movements and the “Studying and following the thoughts, moral virtues and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh” campaign.
Ngan called on honourees to build on their past achievements to contribute to firmly safeguarding Vietnam’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and protect peace, stability, security, and safety for national development.
Speaking at the event, Minister of Public Security General To Lam affirmed that the people’s public security forces will stay united and fulfil the tasks assigned them to meet the expectations of the Party, the State, and the people./.