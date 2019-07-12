National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) meets with Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Yang in Beijing on July 12 (Photo: VNA)

– Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Yang in Beijing on July 12, as part of her official visit to China.Talking about the two countries’ cooperation, Ngan said the implementation of the three legal documents on Vietnam-China land border is a highlight in bilateral relations.She asked both sides to continue carrying out border management and protection well, satisfactorily settle arising and outstanding issues, and join hands in building the shared land border into a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.The top legislator also asked the Chinese side to handle sea-related issues in line with the high-level agreements.She affirmed that Vietnam is ready to join China in continuing to realise and comply with the common perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and countries, along with the bilateral agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues; persisting with solving the issues by peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea; fully and effectively implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea; and promoting result-oriented talks so as to build a substantive and efficient Code of Conduct in the waters that is in conformity with international law.At the meeting, Chairwoman Ngan highly valued the outcomes of the cooperation between the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee (VFFCC) and the CPPCC, including the people-to-people exchange programme held in Yunnan, China, in April.She asked her host to continue directing the CPPCC to work closely with the VFFCC in carrying out the memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2014-2019, expanding bilateral cooperation, and encouraging their all-level committees and members to increase communications about the two peoples’ solidarity and friendship, thereby contributing to relations between the two Parties and the two States.The NA leader also appreciated CPPCC Chairman Wang’s contributions to bilateral ties, particularly his promotion of cooperation between Vietnamese localities and China’s Guangdong province when he served as Secretary of the Guangdong Committee of the Communist Party of China, as well as all-round partnerships when he was Vice Premier of China.For his part, Wang applauded the progress in bilateral economic, cultural and people-to-people links.Regarding the sea-related issues, he said the two countries’ leaders have already reached common perceptions, and with the mutual political trust, they can resolve issues in which differences still exist and maintain stability at sea.He also introduced the CPPCC’s functions and tasks, noting that the CPPCC treasures cooperation with the VFFCC and he hopes the two sides will enhance cooperation in the coming time.The official also thanked Chairwoman Ngan and VFFCC President Tran Thanh Man’s invitation, adding that he will return to Vietnam for another visit in the near future. –VNA