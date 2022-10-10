NA leader meets outstanding publishers on traditional day
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 10 extended his greetings to those working for the book publishing, printing and distribution sector nationwide on the occasion of the sector’s 70th traditional day.
Meeting with seniors and outstanding representatives of the sector, Hue appreciated many publishing houses’ efforst to disseminate the NA’s activities and the contents being considered and discussed by it, as well as important policies and decisions of the country in their publications.
These publications have become an effective communiation channel on the country’s policies and laws, helping voters and people correctly and fully understand the legislature’s activities, and contributing to creating a high consensus to successfully realise policies, laws and resolutions approved by the legislative body.
Publishers are pioneers in the cultural-ideological front, Hue stated, stressing the need to continue perfecting institutions and policies to manage and develop the publishing sector into an economic sector with modern technology and successful digital transformation, and to consider e-publishing a spearhead for development.
Regarding challenges in the digital era, the NA leader said the publishing sector should change its management thinking, and boost the application of digital technology to raise the validity and effectiveness of State management over the book publishing, printing and distribution sector.
It is necessary to attract more investment to publishing activities, pilot building digital publishing houses, develop online book trading platforms, and bring books to readers in remote areas and islands, he added./.