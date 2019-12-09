Politics Belarus leaders look forward to visit by Vietnam’s top legislator Leaders of Belarus are looking forward to an official visit of Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan slated for December 12-14, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Pham Hai.

Politics National Assembly issues resolution approving border-related treaties The National Assembly has issued Resolution 98/2019/QH14 approving two legal documents on the national border between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Politics NA Chairwoman pays official visit to Russia NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is in Russia for an official visit at the invitation of Chairwoman of the Federation Council V. Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia V. Volodin.

Politics Top legislator meets Chairman of Tatarstan’s State Council Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Khayrullovich Mukhametshin in Kazan city on December 8 as part of her official visit to Russia.