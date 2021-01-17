Society Buffalo herd in Binh Thuan province Visitors to the Suoi Da lake area in Ham Thuan Bac district, Binh Thuan central province will be stunned by the image of hundreds of buffalos raised by the Cham ethnic people here.

Society All senior citizens to be covered by health insurance in 2021 Vietnam aims to provide social insurance coverage for all elderly people nationwide by 2021, said Deputy General Director of Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Tran Dinh Lieu at a meeting of the Vietnam National Committee on Ageing (VNCA) on January 15.

Society Committee targets collecting over 1.5 million blood units in 2021 The National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation has set a goal to collect over 1.5 million blood units in 2021, with 99 percent of which donated by volunteers, according to Le Gia Tien, Director of the committee's Standing Office.

Society Over 3 billion VND raised at Run for the Heart race More than 3 billion VND (nearly 129,000 USD) has been raised during the eighth Run for the Heart race, an annual event to support disadvantaged children with congenital heart diseases.