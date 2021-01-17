NA leader: Mutual support should be further promoted in community
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has called on the community to continue upholding and expanding the fine tradition of mutual support of the Vietnamese community so as to ease the difficulties facing the poor and victims of calamities.
Hanoi (VNA) –
The call was made when she attended a programmed held in Hanoi on January 16 by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) that called for help to the poor and the victims of Agent Orange as the Lunar New Year, the most important annual festival for Vietnamese, is approaching. This year, it will come by mid-February.
The VRC should continue to bring into play its core and leading role in humane activities, the leader said.
Speaking highly of the organisation’s work in 2020 which saw numerous mishaps, especially the COVID-19 pandemic and natural calamities, Ngan said the fine tradition is a source of strength for Vietnam to overcome many difficulties.
Besides, the correct and resolute leadership and management by the Party and the State in the spirit of “no one is left behind” has also helped turn Vietnam into a bright spot in the region and the world as a whole in the pandemic fight and economic growth, she highlighted.
The Party and the State will continue strongly and effectively implementing the advocates, policies, programmes and solutions to achieve sustainable poverty mitigation, the leader stressed.
At the event, participants experienced the “Humanity Market” where the poor can exchange the tickets provided by the Red Cross associations for daily necessities.
On this occasion, the VRCS also launched a movement of texting messages in support of a drive mobilising assistance for the poor and victims of Agent Orange ahead of the coming Lunar New Year./.
