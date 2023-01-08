Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue (1st from right) and fishermen at the Cua Phu port in Dong Hoi city’s Bao Ninh commune. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a working delegation on January 8 visited fishermen, beneficiaries of social welfare policies, poor people, and disadvantaged workers in the central province of Quang Binh, wishing them a joyful Lunar New Year festival (Tet) ahead.At the Cua Phu port in Dong Hoi city’s Bao Ninh commune, the top legislator presented 50 Tet gifts for local fishermen. Quang Binh has Vietnam’s third largest offshore fishing fleet.Hue affirmed that the Party, NA and Government always pay attention to the life of fishermen and create the most favourable conditions for their fishing activities at sea.Wishing the fishermen a new year of bumper catches and favourable weather, he recommended Quang Binh establish more fisheries unions and work with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and competent agencies to upgrade and expand ports and storm shelters for fishing vessel.In Quang Ninh district, the NA leader visited and handed over 280 gifts to local beneficiaries of social welfare policies, poor people, disadvantaged workers, and victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin.He urged the district’s authorities further take care of the group, particularly in the upcoming Tet holiday./.