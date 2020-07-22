NA leader pays working visit to Ba Ria-Vung Tau
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan paid a working visit to the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on July 22, during which she visited families of contributors to the revolution as well as a number of businesses.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (second, left) visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Duong in Hoa Long commune of Ba Ria city on July 22 (Photo: VNA)
Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan paid a working visit to the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on July 22, during which she visited families of contributors to the revolution as well as a number of businesses.
Visiting families of some Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, a war invalid, and a holder of the Hero of the People’s Armed Forces title in Dat Do township and Ba Ria city ahead of the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27), on behalf of Party and State leaders, she expressed her gratitude for their enormous dedication to the struggle for national independence and defence.
She reiterated the Party and State’s consistent attention to policies for contributors to the revolution, noting that the whole society, including businesses and people, have expressed their sense of responsibility towards contributors to the revolution via gratitude activities.
At her working session with executives of the Saigon Newport Corporation, General Director Colonel Ngo Minh Thuan reported that over its 30 years of development, it has maintained its No 1 position in container ports and been among the top 10 logistics service providers in Vietnam. It is also among the 20 container port complexes in the world handling the most cargo.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan meets executives of the Saigon Newport Corporation on July 22 (Photo: VNA)
Ngan said she highly values Saigon Newport’s maintenance of operation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its swift seizing of opportunities when transport demand changed.
She also applauded its effective operation after the social distancing period and its performance in the three pillars of maritime business, logistics services, and transportation.
On the same day, the top legislator held a meeting with managers and enterprises at the Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park, one of the two industrial park projects under a cooperation agreement inked by the Vietnamese and Japanese Prime Ministers in 2011.
She said the legislature is pressing ahead with perfecting the legal system, suggesting that businesses report obstacles and provide opinions so that local authorities and relevant agencies of the NA and the Government can deal with the problems they face.
Vietnam has gone nearly 100 days without community transmission of COVID-19, so foreign investors can feel secure about both the legal and social environment in the country, Ngan stressed, adding that foreign experts can now come to work in Vietnam provided they comply with quarantine regulations./.