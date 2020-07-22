Politics Vietnam hopes for more RoK support to tackle post-war bomb consequences Vietnam wants the Republic of Korea (RoK) to continue conducting projects to improve capacity and technical equipment and help the country overcome the consequences of bombs and mines left from war.

Politics Get-together marks anniversary of Cuba’s Moncada Barracks attack A friendly get-together was hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on July 22 to mark the 67th anniversary of the attack on the Moncada Barracks (July 26, 1953), which Cubans view as the start of the Cuban Revolution.