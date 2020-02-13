NA leader receives newly accredited diplomats of Vietnam
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (8th from left) and the newly accredited diplomats pose for a photo at the meeting in Hanoi on February 13 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on February 13 received newly accredited ambassadors and heads of overseas representative agencies of Vietnam, asking them to promote economic diplomacy to help with national development.
At the meeting in Hanoi, the ambassadors described Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements throughout the reform process as an important basis for the country to realise the Party and State’s foreign policy in other countries.
The diplomats affirmed that serving in their posts in different countries, they will make use of advantages and address difficulties so as to contribute to the cause of national development and safeguarding.
Ngan said as overseas representatives of Vietnam, the ambassadors and heads of representative agencies should deal with issues related to Vietnam’s external relations well, thus becoming a true bridge for the country’s friendship and development cooperation with other nations and partners.
She held that as Vietnam is promoting intensive and comprehensive integration into the world, they need to pay heed to improving economic diplomacy and work hard to seek foreign partners and introduce business and investment chances in Vietnam to them.
The top legislator requested the diplomats to put the homeland’s interests above all, stressing that the diplomatic sector needs to coordinate closely with relevant agencies to capitalise on many dialogue channels to concurrently protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while making good use of support from international friends.
On this occasion, she also asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomats to keep working with the NA’s agencies to fulfill Vietnam’s roles as host of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020, especially the organisation of the 41st AIPA General Assembly slated for early September, and the AIPA Secretary General for 2019-2022.
The newly accredited diplomats should also pay attention to cultural diplomacy and promoting Vietnam’s images in the host countries, Ngan said, adding that as Vietnamese people abroad are an integral part of the nation, building strong overseas Vietnamese communities and enhancing national harmony also help with national development and protection./.