NA leader requests democracy, equality, transparency in election
The organisation of the upcoming elections must accord with law, bring into play democracy, and ensure equality, subjectivity, and transparency, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told the Standing Board of the Party Committee and the Election Council of northern Hai Phong city on April 13.
Hai Phong has 1,552 constituencies and more than 1.5 million voters in the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026, slated for May 23.
Ahead of the third round of consultative conferences for the elections, the city has 14 candidates in the NA election, along with 113 candidates for seats in the municipal People’s Council, 899 others for the district-level People’s Councils, and 9,332 for communal-level People’s Councils.
NA Chairman Hue, who had checked election arrangements in Kien Thiet commune of Tien Lang district earlier the same day, highlighted the city’s early, serious, timely, and thorough preparations, asking all-level steering boards and election councils in Hai Phong to review their work plans and assign detailed tasks to each collective and individual in the organisation of the elections.
The 14th parliament was assessed as highly successful in all the three aspects of making laws, exercising supreme supervision, and making decisions about important issues of the country.
That success was partly attributed to the quality of NA deputies, Hue noted, asking Hai Phong to grasp more thoroughly the purposes, requirements, and significance of this time’s elections, which are a particularly important task of the entire political system of Vietnam.
The elections must also be held in a safe and economical manner while selecting outstanding and deserving deputies who are true representatives of voters’ rights, legitimate interests, and aspirations in the NA and all-level People’s Councils, according to the top legislator.
He also told local authorities to pay attention to the areas that need early voting, as well as tertiary students and workers from other localities so as to ensure citizens’ voting rights.
The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hai Phong is scheduled to hold the third consultative conference on the candidacy on April 14./.