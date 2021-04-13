Politics More congratulations come in for Vietnam's new leadership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has received congratulation messages from the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongorn and the foreign ministries of Mexico and Bolivia on the occasion of his election as the President of Vietnam.

Politics Top legislator inspects election preparations in Hai Phong National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 13 inspected preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 in Tien Lang district in the northern port city of Hai Phong.

Politics Election preparations in Truong Sa inspected Preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure in Truong Sa district, the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa, have been carried out in line with regulations. ​