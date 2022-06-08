NA leader urges prompt implementation of fiscal, monetary policies to aid recovery
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks after the Finance Minister finishes replying to legislators' questions on June 8. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on June 8 demanded prompt implementation of fiscal and monetary policies to support the socio-economic recovery and development programme.
Hue made the request at the ongoing third session of the 15th NA after Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc fielded legislators’ questions about relevant issues.
He said finance plays a crucial role in socio-economic development, and that many financial policies have direct impacts on people and enterprises. However, there remain some problems and shortcomings, and the implementation of the NA’s resolution on fiscal and monetary policies supporting the socio-economic recovery and development programme is still sluggish.
Given this, he asked the Government, the Finance Minister, and leaders of related sectors to quickly issue guidance on the enforcement of those fiscal and monetary policies, soon allocate funding for projects, carry out preferential credit policies, and arrange resources for implementing the recovery and development programme in 2022 - 2023.
The NA Chairman ordered inflation control be continued in line with the NA’s relevant resolutions; response plans made to gear up for different scenarios to facilitate flow of goods, keep supply - demand balanced, and stabilise prices; and increase inspections to strictly deal with speculation and overcharging.
It is important to take measures to assist low-income earners and vulnerable groups when prices of essential goods, especially fuel and textbooks, surge, he emphasised.
The top legislator also pointed out the need to push ahead with restructuring State-owned enterprises, with a focus on groups and corporations; improve operations of equitised firms; comprehensively restructure the capital market and stringently handle market manipulation cases; and overhaul tax policies and laws./.