NA leader visits armed forces in Hai Phong city
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan shakes hands with officials of Military Region 3 in Hai Phong city during her visit on December 20 (Photo: VNA)
Hai Phong (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the High Command of Military Region 3 and the Vietnam People’s Navy in the northern city of Hai Phong on December 20.
At the meeting with the Military Region 3 High Command, the top legislator congratulated its officers and soldiers on the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army.
She stressed that Military Region 3 is a strategic defence area in the northeast of Vietnam, covering nine provincial-level localities, including five coastal ones, and pointed out that although peace and cooperation will still be the main trend in relations among countries in the region and the world, to push ahead with national industrialisation and modernisation in all fields, the entire Party, people and army, including Military Region 3’s armed forces, must exert every effort to fulfill all tasks in the new context.
Chairwoman Ngan asked the forces to enhance their defence capacity to thwart all sabotage plots of hostile forces and firmly defend the Motherland, continually improve training quality, closely coordinate with local authorities to promote the all-people defence, and stay ready to deal with any circumstances in line with the Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws.
She expressed her belief that by upholding their traditions, Military Region 3 will harvest even greater successes in national development and defence.
Visiting the navy the same day, the NA leader congratulated its officers, soldiers and staff on the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army.
She said the navy is an important part of the people’s armed forces and noted that facing intertwined opportunities and challenges in 2019, especially the complex and unpredictable situation in the East Sea, the navy’s officers and soldiers have successfully accomplished their military and defence tasks, affirming the country’s resolve and persistence in safeguarding the sovereignty at sea, and protecting fishermen working in the sea areas adjacent to other nations’.
The NA chairwoman praised the navy’s achievements, asking it to further bring into play its role in building the all-people defence, develop economic-defence zones at sea, support and protect fishermen at sea, and engage in disaster prevention, search and rescue work.
The navy needs to step up relations with other countries’ navies both bilaterally and multilaterally so as to boost mutual understanding and trust and promote its stature in the international arena, she said.
Ngan also requested the force to actively increase cooperation with navies of the neighbouring countries to peacefully settle issues related to overlapping waters, and seek comprehensive and long-term solutions to prevent conflict risks in order to help sustain peace, stability, security and safety of navigation, as well as cooperation and development in the region.
The leader voiced her belief that officers and soldiers of the navy will continue making efforts to weather every difficulty and achieve greater attainments to firmly safeguard the country’s sacred maritime sovereignty and continental shelf while maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for national development.
On this occasion, she made a video call to cadres, soldiers and people of Truong Sa island district./.