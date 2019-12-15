Politics Vietnam always remembers Belarus’s support during war time Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on December 13 that Vietnam always treasures and is grateful for the great support rendered by Belarus during the country’s struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past.

Politics NA Chairwoman meets with leaders of Communist Party of Belarus National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan had a meeting with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Belarus Sokol A.N and other leaders of the party on in Minsk on December 13 as part of her official visit to the country.

Politics Anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army marked in Australia The Vietnamese Embassy and the Defence Attaché Office in Australia organised a ceremony in Canberra on December 13 to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 30thAll-People’s Defence Festival (Dec. 22).

Politics Top legislator meets with Belarusian Prime Minister Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Nikolayevich Rumas on December 13 as part of her ongoing official visit to the European country.