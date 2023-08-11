The talks between NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia Puan Maharani in Jakarta on August 4 (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf exchange the signed agreement in Tehran on August 8. (Photo: VNA)

The official visit to Indonesia was the first to the archipelago nation by Chairman Hue and also the first by an NA leader of Vietnam in 13 years. He engaged in a hectic and also fruitful schedule within three days, when he met politicians, scholars, businesses, and the media of Indonesia.Speaker of the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia Puan Maharani highly valued the significance of the visit, which took place amid the 10th anniversary of the two countries’ strategic partnership. During their talks and meetings with Hue, Indonesian leaders affirmed that Vietnam is a partner of strategic importance of Indonesia in the region.For his part, Chairman Hue said the closer the Vietnam - Indonesia cooperation is, the farther ASEAN will move.Following the trip to Indonesia, he paid his first official visit to Iran, and this was also the first by an NA leader of Vietnam to this Middle Eastern country in 24 years. It was held amid the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet said meeting with the top legislator of Vietnam, Iranian leaders, scholars, businesses, and friends affirmed that the visit would herald a new development phase for bilateral relations. They also stressed their belief in a bright future of cooperation between the two countries.The visit has created a new impetus for the Vietnam - Iran economic ties to grow substantively and effectively on par with the sound political connections, Viet added.Aside from the signing of the NA’s cooperation agreements with the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia and the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, the Vietnam - Indonesia and Vietnam - Iran forums on policies and laws were also held to foster economic, trade, and investment links. Thirty cooperation deals were inked between Vietnamese businesses and Indonesian and Iranian firms on those occasions.In both Indonesia and Iran, Chairman Hue received heads of the Indonesia - Vietnam and Iran - Vietnam friendship associations.He said people-to-people exchanges form the “strongest roots” for promoting Vietnam’s multifaceted relations with the countries. He also expressed his hope that apart from holding people-to-people exchanges, the associations remain bridges connecting Vietnam with the countries and helping strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation./.