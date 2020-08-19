At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 19 spoke highly of the contributions and achievements of incumbent NA leaders that have helped improve the quality and efficiency of the legislature’s activities.

Ngan made the remarks during a ceremony presenting first-class Labour Orders to NA Vice Chairmen Uong Chu Luu and Phung Quoc Hien, and Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc.

Second-class and third-class Labour Orders were handed over to 12 former and incumbent leaders of the NA’s committees.

Ngan noted that with their knowledge and experience, the awardees have demonstrated effective leadership as legislators, contributing to the completion of the legal system, policies and guidelines from the Party, and significant milestones in NA activities in the past tenures, especially the building of the 2013 Constitution and its submission for NA approval.

It has served as a stable legal foundation for bolstering the country’s comprehensive renewal process, meeting requirements in national protection and development and international integration in the new era, she added.

The NA Chairwoman voiced her hope that, regardless of the circumstances, the recipients will continue to uphold their role as representatives of the people and contribute to the NA’s activities in the time to come./.