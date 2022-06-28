NA leader’s Hungary visit grabs headlines on Eastern European media
Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's official visit to Hungary has attracted attention from the media in Eastern Europe.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and his Hungarian counterpart László Kövér at the press meeting on June 27. (Photo: VNA)Budapest (VNA) – Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's official visit to Hungary has attracted attention from the media in Eastern Europe.
In Hungary, Magyar Nemzet (Hungarian Nation) newspaper ran an article saying the two countries’ traditional friendship has recorded great strides, especially since the visit to Vietnam by Prime Minister Orban Viktor and a trip to the European nation by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.
Hue's visit from June 25-28 would create a stepping stone for the two countries’ comprehensive partnership to enter a new chapter in the time ahead, particularly after Vietnam and the European Union (EU) completed the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and a free trade agreement (EVFTA), according to Magyar Nemzet.
In its writing, Magyar Hang (Hungarian Voice) newspaper said the two countries’ comprehensive partnership has been growing strongly, and that Hungary was one of the first countries to ratify the EVFTA and EVIPA.
It also noted Vietnam has bigger advantages compared to other Southeast Asian nations when it comes to trade with the EU thanks to the two agreements.
ParlamentniListy.cz, the biggest commentary website in the Czech Republic, also posted an article on the top Vietnamese legislator’s visit to Hungary.
It highlighted Vietnam’s considerable achievements in economic development and multilateral diplomacy amid numerous uncertainties facing the global economy, adding that the trip is of great significance as it demonstrates Vietnamese leaders’ attention to enhancing relations with Eastern European countries.
Meanwhile, the Naše Pravda (Our Truth) website of the Czech Communist Party focused on the cooperation between Vietnam and Eastern Europe and highly valued the Southeast Asian country’s success in maintaining economic development, ensuring social security, and containing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The article also said Vietnam’s foreign policy implemented via the Party and parliamentary channels has proved highly effective, and that the long-standing relations between Vietnam and the Czech Republic are flourishing.
A writing on Poland’s Korso Kolbuszowskie newspaper noted Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development, COVID-19 control, and attraction of foreign investment to the green and renewable energy industry.
It perceived that the country is right in its strategy for multilateralising and diversifying external relations, and that the visit to European countries demonstrates the importance Vietnam attaches to the cooperation and friendship with European nations, including Eastern European states.
News platform EUtoday.net published an article on opportunities for cooperation between Vietnam, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the EU in response to new challenges in the Indo-Pacific.
It said ASEAN countries are identified as partners with a central role in the EU's Indo-Pacific strategy. Meanwhile, Hue's visit is an opportunity for European leaders and Vietnam to exchange and strengthen political trust, further increasing the effectiveness of Vietnam - EU cooperation in international and regional issues./.