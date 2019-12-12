Politics Vietnamese Ambassador delivers speech at int’l Red Cross conference Vietnamese Ambassador Duong Chi Dung highlighted what Vietnam has done to contribute to international humanitarian aid efforts while delivering a remark at the 33rd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva, Switzerland from December 9 – 12.

Politics Vietnam, Russia hold first inter-parliamentary committee meeting National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin on December 11 co-chaired the first meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation committee between the two legislatory bodies.

Politics Vietnamese NA leader, Russian PM discuss multifaceted relations National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan had a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow on December 11 as part of her official visit to the country.