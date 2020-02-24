NA official hails Vinh Phuc for coronavirus control efforts
Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh lauded Vinh Phuc for its efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak during a visit to the northern province on February 23.
Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy An (standing). (Photo: VNA)
Vinh Phuc, the country’s hardest COVID-19-hit province, has confirmed 11 infection cases, of whom ten were successfully treated and discharged from hospitals while the last remains in stable conditions. No new infection cases have been reported in the province since February 13.
The province still has 583 people under supervision, including 116 suspected cases and 467 who had close contact with those who may have the virus or returned from the epidemic-hit areas.
The province has postponed and cancelled all unnecessary events of state agencies to focus on epidemic prevention and control efforts.
It has closed all schools since February 3 and disinfected all schools, hospitals, public places and residential areas, with extra attention paid to areas where infected people live or travelled to.
Vinh Phuc has tracked and closely monitored those who had close contact with COVID-19 patients while taking all necessary steps to limit the spread of the disease.
The province has also established a hospital exclusively for people with acute respiratory disease and exercised four types of quarantine – self-quarantine, concentrated quarantine and hospital quarantine on suspected and confirmed cases, and lockdown of Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district./.