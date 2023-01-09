Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh delivers the report (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly adopted a resolution on the extension of some COVID-19 prevention and control policies and the continued use of registration certificates for medicines and medicinal ingredients that expired from January 1, 2023, during the legislature's second extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on January 9.



Before voting, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh delivered a report on revisions made to the draft resolution based on opinions during earlier discussions at the extraordinary session.



A majority of legislators agreed with the need to issue the resolution and basically consented with major contents of the draft resolution.



Accordingly, the COVID-19 prevention and control policies listed in the resolution will continue to be implemented from January 1 through December 31, 2023, including those related to payment of pandemic prevention and control costs.

The registration certificates for medicines and medicinal ingredients, which expired on January 1, 2023, will be used till December 31, 2024, except for a number of drugs and ingredients specified in the resolution.



The resolution will take effect from the date of its approval by the legislature./.