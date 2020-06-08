NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour
The 14th National Asembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, with 94.82 percent of votes during the ongoing ninth sitting on June 8.
Deputies cast votes at the ongoing ninth sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on June 8. (Photo: VNA)
Present at the sitting were Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam Ambassador Bruno Angelet and ambassadors of the EU countries to the Southeast Asian nation.
The resolution stipulates the direct enforcement of the entire content of the Convention.
The Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105) was adopted by the ILO in Geneva, Switzerland on June 25, 1957. It is one of the two ILO conventions against forced labour, along with Convention 29 which Vietnam joined in 2007.
Convention 105 has ten articles. The content of the Convention focuses on Article 1 and Article 2; Articles 3 to 10 are procedural rules./.