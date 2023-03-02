NA releases communique on fourth extraordinary session
An overview of the sesion (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened its fourth extraordinary session in Hanoi on March 2 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, to elect the new State President, according to a NA communique.
After listening to a proposal delivered by NA Permanent Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man on the election of the new State President, NA deputies discussed in groups on the proposal and approved the list of nominee for the position by secret vote.
With 487 out of the 488 deputies saying yes, the NA passed a resolution on the election of Vo Van Thuong, a member of the Politburo, permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and a deputy of the 15th NA, as the President of Vietnam in the 2021-2026 tenure.
At 10am the same day, Thuong sworn in as the new State President, and the ceremony was broadcast live on the national television and radio channels. He then delivered his first remarks.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Vice President Vo Thi An Xuan, and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Do Van Chien presented flowers to congratulate Thuong.
The session concluded the same day with a closing speech delivered by NA Permanent Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man./.