Politics National Assembly elects Vo Van Thuong as State President The 15th National Assembly elected Vo Van Thuong, 53, as the new President of Vietnam at its fourth extraordinary session on March 2.

Politics Vietnam supports Japan’s initiatives towards net zero emissions: diplomat Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha’s participation in the coming Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo will affirm Vietnam’s resolve to realise its committements on greenhouse gas emission reduction and climate change response, as well as support for the Japanese Government’s initiatives towards net zero emissions.

Politics Vietnam willing to join Spain in elevating strategic partnership: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang affirmed Vietnam’s determination to work together with Spain in elevating the two countries' strategic partnership to a new period of development while meeting with President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain Meritxell Batet in Madrid on March 1.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.