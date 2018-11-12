At the meeting (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly adopted a resolution on adjusting the mid-term public investment plan for the 2016-2020 period with an 89.48 percent approval rate during its ongoing sixth session in Hanoi on November 12.



Accordingly, the total foreign capital will be raised from 300 trillion VND (13 billion USD) to a maximum of 360 trillion VND, while capital in key national projects will be cut down from 80 trillion VND to 70 trillion VND.



The total public investment was capped at a maximum of 2 quadrillion VND.



With 96.7 percent of the vote, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) was passed, along with related documents.



Also on the same day, deputies discussed in groups the amended Law on Taxation Management as well as the law on amendments and supplements to articles of the Law on Public Investment.



The legislature assigned the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and relevant agencies to review bills and other legal documents, thus proposing amendments and supplements to ensure full delivery of commitments in the CPTPP.



The Prime Minister will be responsible for directing central and local agencies towards realising the CPTPP, paying attention to workforce training to tap into the deal’s opportunities, as well as raising public awareness of its contents.



They also discussed in groups the draft revision of the Law on Criminal Procedure and the draft Law on Preventing and Combating the Harmful Effects of Alcohol and Beer. –VNA



