Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong had a meeting with Secretary General of the Indian Lok Sabha (lower house) Utpal Kumar Singh in Hanoi on April 19 within the framework of the official visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla.



During the meeting, Cuong said during the official visit of Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to India in December last year, the two parliaments’ offices signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the fields of library and parliament television.





National Assembly Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong (second, left) speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese official said he wishes to discuss measures to effectively implement cooperation agreements signed between the two sides with Utpal.



He suggested the two countries’ parliaments further promote the exchange of high-level delegations, cooperation in training human resources, and experience sharing among staff of the two offices.



For his part, Utpal said he agrees with cooperation proposals of the Vietnamese official, expressing the hope that the two parliament offices will expand cooperation in television and library development.



According to the guest, the Indian Parliament has its own television station serving its activities. This is a good platform to promote television cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments.



Regarding the library field, Utpal said India will complete the goal of completely digitising the parliament library in next year, adding that the digitisation and automation in the library sector is also a potential cooperation area between the two sides.



In terms of training parliamentary human resources, Utpal said his country has an agency specializing in training skills for parliamentarians. He expressed his willingness to receive and train staff of the Vietnamese NA.



The two officials expressed their belief that cooperation between the NA Office of Vietnam and the Indian Lok Sabha office will be more practical and effective in the time to come./.