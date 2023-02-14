Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City, German city look to step up engagements Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Germany’s Frankfurt have agreed to further strengthen cooperation between the localities across fields at their meeting in the southern economic hub on February 13.

Politics Vietnam, Japan ground self-defence forces boost ties Vietnam always values the development of extensive strategic partnership with Japan, in which bilateral defence cooperation has made solid progress, said Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Nguyen Tan Cuong on February 13.

Videos Vietnam presents medical equipment to quake-hit Turkey An international rescue delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security on February 12 presented medical equipment and supplies weighing 2 tons to Turkey, recently affected by a devastating earthquake, through this country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).