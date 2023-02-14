NA Standing Committee approves establishment of district-, communal-level administrative units
The 20th session of the NA Standing Committee opens on Febuary 13. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on February 13 gave the green light to the establishment or merger of some district- and communal-level administrative units in 10 provinces.
The approval was made at the onging 20th session of the Standing Committee.
Presenting the Government’s proposal, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra pointed out the necessity to establish or merge urban administrative units of nine provinces, namely Binh Duong, Bac Ninh, An Giang, Quang Nam, Vinh Phuc, Thai Nguyen, Ben Tre, Bac Kan, and Dak Lak.
The move aims to meet local Party committees, administrations, and people’s requirements in management, planning, construction, transport, and environmental protection.
Meanwhile, the adjustment of the administrative boundary of Long Khanh and Ngu Lac communes in Duyen Hai district, Tra Vinh province, is necessary to create favourable conditions for local residents’ daily life and authorities’ administrative management, meeting the approved planning and local Party committees, administrations, and people’s aspirations.
Representating the verification body, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung said the committee agreed on the need to set up one city (Tan Uyen of Binh Duong province), three district-level towns (Thuan Thanh and Que Vo of Bac Ninh province, Tinh Bien of An Giang province), 34 wards (in cities and towns of Bac Ninh, An Giang, Quang Nam, and Vinh Phuc provinces), and 11 communal-level townships (in districts of An Giang, Quang Nam, Vinh Phuc, Thai Nguyen, Ben Tre, Bac Kan, and Dak Lak provinces); the merger of Quan Chu commune into Quan Chu township of Dai Tu district in Thai Nguyen province; and the adjustment of the boundary of two communal-level administrative units in Tra Vinh.
That will raise the nationwide urbanisation rate by 0.47%, helping achieve the target of at least 45% by 2025 set in the Politburo’s Resolution No 06-NQ/TW, issued on January 24, 2022, he added.
Later, the NA Standing Committee ratified 10 draft resolutions on the establishment of the district- and communal-level administrative units./.