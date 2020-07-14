Business PV GAS ranked among Vietnam’s 50 best performing listed companies The PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has been named among the top 50 best performing listed companies in Vietnam in 2019 (Top 50) by the “Nhip Cau Dau Tu” (Investment Bridge) magazine and the Thien Viet Securities JSC.

Business PV Gas picks up sustainable energy award The PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), was among the top 50 Vietnamese firms receiving the 2019 sustainable energy award.

Business What VN needs to do to attract quality FDI after COVID-19 Speeding up infrastructure development and improving ease of doing business and vocational training are among things Vietnam should do to make itself more attractive to foreign investors post-COVID-19, according to investment fund VinaCapital.

Business New regulations about corporate bond issuance Privately-placed corporate bonds can no longer be sold within their first year of issuance, according to a new decree.