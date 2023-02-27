Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ceremony held to hounour Raymonde Dien – Vietnam’s great friend A ceremony to commemorate and honour French communist Raymonde Dien (1929-2022) was held on February 25 in France’s Saint-Pierre-des-Corps city where she bravely laid down on the rails to block a train carrying tanks and other weapons to Indochina on February 23, 1950.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics CPV, Dominican Republic's MIU party beef up cooperation The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) signed an agreement of cooperation for the 2023-2028 period in Hanoi on February 26.