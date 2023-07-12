Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Deputy PM receives Australian professor of energy, climate change Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Professor of energy and climate change Frank Jotzo from the Australian National University in Hanoi on July 11.

Politics Vietnamese FM meets ASEAN Secretary-General in Jakarta Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on July 11 on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Politics NA Standing Committee to convene 24th meeting on July 12 The 24th meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to open on July 12 and conclude on July 14 in Hanoi, the NA Office has announced.