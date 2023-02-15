Politics Congratulations to Serbia on National Day Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan sent her congratulatory message to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the 219th National Day of Serbia (February 15).

Politics Meeting discusses Vietnam’s activities as UNHRC’s member Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet chaired a meeting of an inter-sectoral working group on Vietnam’s assumption of the role as a member of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 term and discussed 2023 activities.

Politics Foreign Minister pledges support for Vietnam-EU trade, investment ties Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son received a delegation of the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) in Hanoi on February 15, affirming that his ministry will actively work with other ministries and sectors to promote bilateral trade and investment links.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.