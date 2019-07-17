NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (standing) delivers the closing speech at the NA Standing Committee's 35th session on July 17 (Photo: VNA)

– The 35th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on July 17 after two and a half days of working.In her closing speech, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan asked relevant agencies to continue perfecting the four draft laws that were discussed at this session, namely the draft law on exit and entry of Vietnamese citizens, the draft revised law on militia and self-defence forces, the draft law amending and supplementing the law on organisation of the government and the law on organisation of local administrations, along with the draft law amending and supplementing the law on cadres and civil servants and the law on public employees.She stressed that there are some problems arising in the parliament’s seventh sitting, which took place from late May to mid-June, that need to be addressed so that they will not repeat in the future.Relevant agencies will have to take drastic actions right from now to serve the NA’s eighth session, slated for October, she said, noting that firstly, they will need to soon finish work on the issues to be submitted for deliberation at the NA Standing Committee’s sittings in August and September.As the workload of the two upcoming sittings is heavy, the top legislator asked the Government to direct ministries and sectors to actively coordinate with the NA’s agencies to make preparations.Highlighting the improved IT application to parliamentary activities, Ngan requested the NA, the Government and agencies in the political system to increase IT application and work together to build an integrated e-information system with shared databases in order to promote the efficiency of their operations.-VNA