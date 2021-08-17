At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee considered the principles, criteria and norms for the allocation of regular State expenditure estimates for 2022 during its second session in Hanoi on August 17.



Participants at the event said many existing criteria and norms have become outdated while many new policies and mechanisms have been issued, thus requiring new criteria and norms.



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the Party Central Committee’s resolution has set July 1, 2022 as the date for salary reform. Accordingly, all special mechanisms in this regard must be removed, he said, adding that the NA Standing Committee must review and require the ensuring of resources to carry out salary reforms.



The committee agreed that population is a major criterion for the allocation of budget to localities, and suggested the Government review other criteria to cover all specific characteristics of each and every area and region.



They suggested the Government pay attention to the health sector in budget allocation, in accordance with the Party's policy that considers preventive medicine the key and grassroots health care the foundation.



In the afternoon the same day, the NA Standing Committee mulled over the NA Ethnic Council’s suggestion regarding how to classify mountainous and highland areas.



The committee also decided on the establishment of its thematic supervision delegation on the enforcement of laws on reception of citizens and settlement of complaints and denunciations from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2021 and the implementation of the NA Standing Committee’s resolutions on the arrangement of district and communal-level administrative units during the 2019-2021 period./.