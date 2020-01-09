NA Standing Committee convenes 41st session
The National Assembly Standing Committee convened the 41st session in Hanoi on January 9 under the chair of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee convened the 41st session in Hanoi on January 9 under the chair of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
The meeting began with the discussion of a draft law on revising and supplementing some articles to the Law on promulgation of legal documents.
Head of the NA Committee for Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung delivered a report on the bill and pointed out a major issue in the field: procedures of acquiring and adjusting the draft law.
Chairwoman Ngan suggested keeping the current procedures and adding regulations to increase the role of the Government in defending its submitted bill.
According to the top legislators, lawmakers will also give opinions on a draft law on amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on judicial expertise, and another on mediation and dialogue at court, during the session./.