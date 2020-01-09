Politics Laos honours Vietnam’s National Assembly organisations, individuals As many as 12 collectives and 52 individuals of the Vietnam’s National Assembly were presented with the Lao State’s orders and medals in Hanoi on January 9.

Politics Thua Thien-Hue, Lao province review cooperation Leaders of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and the Lao province of Savannakhet reviewed implementation of their bilateral cooperation at a meeting in Hue city on January 9.

World ASEAN Defence SOM Working Group meeting opens A meeting of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) opened in the central city of Da Nang on January 9, with over 80 delegates from policymaking units of 10 ASEAN countries’ defence ministries and ASEAN Secretariat taking part.

Politics Defence official meets ASEAN delegates in Da Nang Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) and ADSOM Plus WG meetings, met with ASEAN delegations in the central city of Da Nang on January 8.